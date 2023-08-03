Jennifer B. Reiners Sells 1,030 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $50,521.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %
NYSE:DFIN traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 219,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,628. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.25 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.
DFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
