Jeffrey M. Jonas Sells 13,810 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,704,136.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

KRTX stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.70. 334,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,571. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.00. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.09 and a 12 month high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,826,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 34.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.71.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

