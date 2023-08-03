Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.51 (OTCMKTS:JCYGY)

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JCYGY remained flat at $50.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39.
About Jardine Cycle & Carriage
