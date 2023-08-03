Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 174.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,390 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.84. 293,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.74. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.