Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $516.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.42 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE JHG traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $26.84. 174,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $137,926.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

