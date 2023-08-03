Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.54

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 21125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pi Financial lowered shares of Jaguar Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Jaguar Mining Stock Up 15.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$123.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of C$48.47 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.0611455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

