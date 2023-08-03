Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,695 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in American Express by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.72. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.
AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
