Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 273 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,387 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $11.06 on Thursday, hitting $118.21. 22,486,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,125,352. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $152.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.48.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

