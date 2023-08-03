Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.93. 2,273,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,748. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average is $152.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.54.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

