Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.52. 3,073,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,257,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.42.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

