Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,379. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of -38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.56.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

