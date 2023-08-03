Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 77.1% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 33.7% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,107. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.53. The company has a market capitalization of $262.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

