Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 862 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on META. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.0 %

META traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $314.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,324,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,932,934. The company has a market capitalization of $805.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,758 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

