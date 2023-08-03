Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 124 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $172.06. 2,734,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,214,271. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.04. The firm has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

