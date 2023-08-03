Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Jabil accounts for 0.9% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE:JBL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.87. 402,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $115.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

