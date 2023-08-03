ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89.

ITT Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.23. 40,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.76. ITT has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $102.35. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.17.

Get Our Latest Report on ITT

Institutional Trading of ITT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ITT by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.