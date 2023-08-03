iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of iSun in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

iSun Price Performance

iSun stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. iSun has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $4.98.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. iSun had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iSun will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSun

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iSun by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 870,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 641,228 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iSun during the 4th quarter worth $629,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iSun during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iSun by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 248,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 170,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc, a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.

Further Reading

