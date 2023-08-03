iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,184 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 114,738 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,031,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,033 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,677,000.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

