iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 646,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,166 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.56. 10,246,103 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

