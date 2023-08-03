iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $483,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.08. 187,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,661. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.26. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $114.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

