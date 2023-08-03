iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,824 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,131,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,274,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,682 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 288.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,515,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67,507.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,290,000 after buying an additional 795,234 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,988,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter.

TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,228. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

