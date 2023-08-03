iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $24,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,828,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,209. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $116.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.38 and its 200 day moving average is $108.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.