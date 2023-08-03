iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Renasant Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Renasant Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.59. 467,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

