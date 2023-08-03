iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,999,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

