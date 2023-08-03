iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $116.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

