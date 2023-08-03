iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.64. 274,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,190. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $108.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

