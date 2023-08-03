iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,968,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,291,646. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.17 and its 200 day moving average is $183.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

