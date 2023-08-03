iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.34. The company had a trading volume of 366,481 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.15 and a 200 day moving average of $141.37.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

