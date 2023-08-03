iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Increased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82,179 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466,025 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302,610 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $40.65. 15,379,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,112,529. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

