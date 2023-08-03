iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,610,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 3,684,017 shares.The stock last traded at $97.74 and had previously closed at $98.70.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after buying an additional 84,037,622 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,308,000 after buying an additional 6,947,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after buying an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,487,000 after buying an additional 4,604,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

