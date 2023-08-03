iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,610,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 3,684,017 shares.The stock last traded at $97.74 and had previously closed at $98.70.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
