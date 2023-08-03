iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,246,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,943,000 after acquiring an additional 582,040 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after acquiring an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 838,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,760,000 after acquiring an additional 286,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,431,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $74.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,218,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,436,031. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.75. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.40 and a 52 week high of $79.32.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

