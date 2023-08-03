iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSL. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 57,367 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 93,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SUSL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.70. 14,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,983. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.04. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $59.87 and a one year high of $80.42. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

