iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Decreased by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 49,130 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after buying an additional 46,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,140,078. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $103.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.62.

