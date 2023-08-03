iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Destination Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,897 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $115,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $95.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,659,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,141,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.62. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $103.89.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

