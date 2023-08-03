iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,447 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $50,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 81,788 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $282,000.

Shares of ITOT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.47. 442,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,285. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $101.66. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.35.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

