iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.83. 195,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,105. The firm has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.41. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

