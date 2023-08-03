iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,527,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $451.06. The company had a trading volume of 423,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $441.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

