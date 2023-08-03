iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,851 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.5% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 35,193,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,561,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.78. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $119.55.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2753 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

