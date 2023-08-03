iRobot (IRBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.94) per share for the quarter.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $160.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.64 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 32.04%. On average, analysts expect iRobot to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
iRobot Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of iRobot stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.72. 154,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,969. iRobot has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.14.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of iRobot from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.
