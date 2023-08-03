iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,396 shares during the quarter. iRobot accounts for about 3.0% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Versor Investments LP owned 1.91% of iRobot worth $23,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRBT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in iRobot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in iRobot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iRobot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iRobot from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

iRobot stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 79,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,427. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.40). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $160.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

