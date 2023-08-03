Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) vs. TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Critical Comparison

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iris Energy and TaskUs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $59.05 million 5.67 -$419.77 million N/A N/A TaskUs $960.49 million 1.19 $40.42 million $0.37 31.92

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A TaskUs 4.01% 11.56% 5.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Iris Energy and TaskUs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iris Energy and TaskUs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 3 6 0 2.67 TaskUs 2 2 3 0 2.14

Iris Energy presently has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 36.70%. TaskUs has a consensus target price of $17.22, suggesting a potential upside of 45.83%. Given TaskUs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TaskUs is more favorable than Iris Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Iris Energy has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TaskUs has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of TaskUs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TaskUs beats Iris Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

