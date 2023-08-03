IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Price Target Raised to $60.00

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRadimed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRadimed Stock Up 10.2 %

IRMD traded up $4.47 on Thursday, reaching $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 37,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.32 million, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.01. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that IRadimed will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IRadimed

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,950 shares in the company, valued at $23,236,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $128,239.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,214 shares in the company, valued at $792,360.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in IRadimed by 14.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IRadimed by 18.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the first quarter worth $632,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

