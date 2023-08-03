Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Principal Financial Group (PFG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) recently:

8/2/2023 – Principal Financial Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Principal Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2023 – Principal Financial Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Principal Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2023 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $78.00.

7/7/2023 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $82.00.

6/22/2023 – Principal Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

6/9/2023 – Principal Financial Group had its “upgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 3M.

6/8/2023 – Principal Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PFG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,957. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Principal Financial Group Inc alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.