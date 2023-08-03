Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Textron (TXT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Textron (NYSE: TXT) in the last few weeks:

7/28/2023 – Textron had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $83.00 to $89.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Textron had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Textron was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2023 – Textron was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/6/2023 – Textron is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.29. The stock had a trading volume of 263,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,350. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Get Textron Inc alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Textron

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after purchasing an additional 519,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Textron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,985,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $493,286,000 after purchasing an additional 89,674 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,999,000 after purchasing an additional 90,028 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.