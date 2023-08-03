Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 31st

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE VVR opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

