Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 31st

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE VVR opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Senior Income Trust
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- If You Are Buying A Hotel Stock, Consider Hyatt Hotels
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Extreme Networks Leaps 8% As Q4 Earnings More Than Double
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.