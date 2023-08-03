Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0372 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 79,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $101,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $100,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $116,000.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

