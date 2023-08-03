Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $29,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $13,479,060,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $374.65. 35,156,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,463,227. The firm has a market cap of $206.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.70.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

