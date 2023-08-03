Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

VMO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. 166,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,463. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 468.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. 27.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

