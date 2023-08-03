Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 75,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,865. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $7.12.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.