Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 31st

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance

NYSE:VLT opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 18.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 673.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

